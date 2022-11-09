Reuters: Pope Francis condemns use of mercenaries in Ukraine

This audio is created with AI assistance

Pope Francis on Nov. 9 condemned the use of mercenaries in Russia's war against Ukraine, saying they were inflicting "so much cruelty" on the population.

"Let us ask the Lord for peace for these people who are so troubled and who suffer so much cruelty, so much cruelty by the mercenaries who are making war," he said, as quoted by Reuters.

However, the pope did not address his speech to Russia specifically and didn't elaborate on the war it wages in Ukraine.

In early October, Pope Francis called for an immediate ceasefire and a diplomatic solution to Russia's war in Ukraine "in the name of God and of the sense of humanity that dwells in every heart." He didn't ask this of Russia or its president Vladimir Putin.