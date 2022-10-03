Pope Francis appeals to Putin to stop ‘spiral of violence and death’

This audio is created with AI assistance

Pope Francis called for an immediate ceasefire and a diplomatic solution to Russia’s war in Ukraine “in the name of God and of the sense of humanity that dwells in every heart,” he said on Twitter on Oct. 2. Pope condemned the “grave situation” that has manifested recently, which is “contrary to the principles of international law,” and warned of the “uncontrollable and catastrophic (international) consequences” of nuclear escalation.

“My appeal is addressed first and foremost to the President of the Russian Federation,” Pope Francis said. “(I implore) him to stop this spiral of violence and death, also for the sake of his own people.” He also expressed his deep sorrow for the tremendous suffering of the Ukrainian people, and urged President Volodymyr Zelensky to be open to “serious proposals for peace.”