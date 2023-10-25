Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
Poll: Majority of Ukrainians optimistic about progress in fight against corruption

by Nate Ostiller October 25, 2023
A view of Ukraine's High Anti-Corruption Court (HACC) building in Kyiv, Ukraine, on Sept. 5, 2019. (Photo by STR/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

A majority of Ukrainians said there are "positive developments" in the fight against corruption, marking a significant increase from before Russia's full-scale invasion, a poll released on Oct. 25 by the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology (KIIS) found.

In total, 59% of respondents expressed optimism about the fight against corruption, representing a majority in all regions surveyed besides the east of Ukraine, where 45% answered affirmatively, and 6% said it was difficult to tell.

There was still a sizable minority (36%) of respondents who were pessimistic about Ukraine's fight against corruption, but the latest survey represented a striking change from previous polls.

A previous survey conducted in the winter of 2022-2023 found that 50% of respondents said Ukraine was fighting corruption "rather effectively", compared to only 25% in 2018.

Another KIIS survey released in 2015, after the EuroMaidan Revolution, illustrates the significant shift in public opinion.

Less than 13% of respondents believed that the presidential administration was "willing to overcome corruption." In regards to the Verkhovna Rada, the results were even lower, at 6%.

Author: Nate Ostiller
