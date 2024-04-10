Help us serve you better. Take a survey now

Poll: Almost half of Ukrainians would support military representatives in politics

by Dinara Khalilova and The Kyiv Independent news desk April 10, 2024 7:25 PM 2 min read
Ukrainian soldiers attend the ceremony where Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy (not seen) takes part in raising the National Flag of Ukraine on the flagpole of the Memorial to the Defenders of the Buchansk community in Bucha, Kyiv Oblast, Ukraine on March 31, 2024. (Ukrainian Presidency / Handout/Anadolu via Getty Images) 
Almost half of Ukrainians would entrust the government in the post-war period to a political party founded by representatives of the country's military, according to a survey by the Razumkov Center published on April 10.

Trust in the military remains consistently high in Ukraine throughout the full-scale war, with 71% of citizens having "full trust" in the country's armed forces as of late March, the poll results showed.

Following the dismissal of highly popular ex-top Ukrainian commander Valerii Zaluzhnyi, trust in President Volodymyr Zelensky reportedly fell by around 5%.

When asked what could be the source of "a political force" to which they would entrust power after the war, most Ukrainians (45.1%) named the military, followed by volunteers (21.5%), intellectuals (20%), civil society organizations (18.6%), existing political parties (18.1%), and business (6.2%).

The survey was conducted on March 21-27 in all Ukrainian regions apart from front-line areas and Russian-occupied territories. The Razumkov Center said it interviewed 2,020 adults.

Ukraine's next presidential vote was to be held in 2024, but martial law, declared in 2022 in response to Russia's full-scale invasion, does not allow for holding elections.

Zelensky said in December 2023 that he was willing to proceed with the election as scheduled but believed that most Ukrainians think such a vote would be "dangerous and meaningless" in wartime.

According to a survey released on Feb. 20 by the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology (KIIS), almost 70% of Ukrainians think that Zelensky should remain in office for the duration of martial law.

Authors: Dinara Khalilova, The Kyiv Independent news desk
