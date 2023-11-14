Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
Politico: Western training for Ukrainian soldiers adjusts after criticism

by Martin Fornusek November 14, 2023 9:39 AM 2 min read
Servicemen of the First Presidential National Guard Brigade of Ukraine BUREVIY (Storm) during a practical exercise at a training ground in northern Ukraine, November 3, 2023. Illustrative purpsoses only. (Maxym Marusenko/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Western training for Ukrainian troops began to adjust after criticism that it does not reflect the real situation on Ukraine's battlefield, Politico reported on Nov. 13, citing examples from a French training ground.

The main change is a greater emphasis on aerial threat awareness, as Kyiv's forces lack the air superiority dictated by the NATO doctrine, Politico said.

The French military said that adapting the syllabus did not require extensive changes as the program has always been flexible.

Now, drones more often fly above Ukrainian soldiers to get them used to air surveillance, and trainers use artillery and grenades to simulate air strikes.

Given the extensive real-life combat experience of Ukrainian troops, the teaching sometimes goes the other way, Politico noted.

"The program is not set in stone, we have integrated those criticisms in the training preparation, which is greenlit by the Ukrainians," said a French training officer.

The exercises also reportedly include trench warfare and preparations for harsh battlefield conditions.

In the past, Ukrainian soldiers raised concerns that Western training focuses too much on urban engagements in reflection of NATO's counter-insurgency operations in the Middle East, vastly different from the reality of the trench warfare in Ukraine.

Tens of thousands of Ukrainian soldiers have received training in NATO countries in order to prepare them to face Russian troops. Several Western-trained and equipped brigades were deployed in the counteroffensive, which appears to be winding down after only limited territorial gains.

While acknowledging the benefits of the Western training, Ukrainian soldiers raised several points of criticism over the summer.

This concerned mainly the lack of Western militaries' experience in facing an enemy like Russia or the relatively limited scope of the training with little space given to topics like de-mining, the media reported in August.

Author: Martin Fornusek
8:08 AM

General Staff: Russia has lost 339,850 troops in Ukraine.

Russia has lost 339,850 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Dec. 11. This number includes 1,030 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.
6:20 AM

Update: Russian missile strike on Kyiv injures 4.

Russian missile attack during the early hours of Dec. 11 injured four individuals in the Darnytskyi district of the city. A previous version of this article stated that only two individuals were injured.
5:31 AM

Russian missile strike on Kyiv injures 2.

Serhii Popko, head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, reported via Telegram that around 4:00 a.m. local time, Russian forces launched a missile attack on the capital during the early hours of Dec. 11. Debris reportedly fell in the Darnytskyi and Holosiivskyi districts of the city.
3:43 AM

Zelensky: I spoke with Orban as frankly as possible.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said in a statement posted to Telegram that he spoke with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban 'as frankly as possible' in a sideline conversation between the two leaders during the inauguration ceremony for Argentina's newly elected president on Dec. 10.
1:03 AM

Ukraine's corruption prevention agency opens asset declaration registry.

Ukraine's National Agency on Corruption Prevention (NACP) opened 24-hour access to the Unified State Register of Declarations of persons authorized to perform the functions of the state or local self-government. The Register reportedly allows Ukrainians to submit and review property declarations of public servants.
12:09 AM

Zelensky holds call with von der Leyen.

President Volodymyr Zelensky held a call with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen ahead of meetings in Brussels this week that will determine future aid to Kyiv as well as Ukraine's EU accession.
10:55 PM

Zelensky to meet Biden in the US on Dec 12.

President Volodymyr Zelensky will travel to the U.S. on Dec. 11, where he will meet with U.S. President Joe Biden the following day, the two leaders' offices announced, as U.S. funding for Ukraine is rapidly running out and further aid is being held up in Congress by Republican opposition.
10:05 PM

US Senator: Republicans 'holding Ukraine aid hostage.'

Senator Chris Murphy, a democrat, told NBC News on Dec. 10 that he wished Republicans weren't holding further aid to Ukraine hostage to immigration reform as military assistance to both Kyiv and Israel continues to get held up in Congress.
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.