Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Politico: Wagner Group uses Twitter, Facebook to enlist people for combat operations

by The Kyiv Independent news desk May 31, 2023 3:23 AM 2 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

The Kremlin-backed private mercenary Wagner Group has been using social media to recruit drone operators, medics, and psychologists to participate in combat operations, including against Ukraine, Politico reported citing exclusive research.

Over the past 10 months, job advertisements for Wagner on Twitter and Facebook reached almost 120,000 views, according to Logically, an AI startup specializing in disinformation.

The posts about different available positions with the mercenary group have been published in many languages, including French, Vietnamese, and Spanish, and have listed phone numbers and Telegram accounts. According to Politico, the Wagner Group has been offering 240,000 rubles ($3,190) per month and a benefits package, including health care.

It couldn’t be determined how successful the ads have been, but they "almost certainly represent breaches of Twitter and Facebook's terms of service," Politico wrote.

Researchers said that the posts are using “the exact same language as previously verified Wagner accounts on places like Telegram or VK (a Russian social media network),” but it is hard to directly link these messages to Wagner.

Another analysis obtained by Politico from a foreign official confirmed that some phone numbers are associated with either the mercenary group or the Russian intelligence service.

“Some of these efforts are actual propaganda films in combination with phone numbers so that you can directly contact representatives of the Wagner Group,” said Kyle Walter, head of research for Logically, as quoted by Politico. “As we continue to view Wagner as a more and more dangerous threat in the world, the fact that these posts are circulating online is very concerning.”

Politico reached out to Twitter for comment but received “an automated poop emoji.” The company recently dropped out of European Union agreement to combat disinformation. On May 29, French Digital Minister Jean-Noel Barrot threatened to ban Twitter in the EU if it didn't comply with the European Digital Services Act that will go into effect at the end of August.

Meta, Facebook's parent company, responded to Politico’s request saying that the Wagner Group “cannot have a presence on our platforms” as it is listed as a dangerous organization. The company mentioned that they remove content with “praise or substantive support for Wagner when we become aware of it, including posts that aim to recruit for them.”

According to Politico, after research by Logically was completed on May 19 and the news outlet reached out for comments, 58 out of 60 collected posts were still up on social media — Facebook removed just two posts after being contacted by Politico.

Wagner a ‘shadow of what it once was’: Russia security expert on the rage of mercenary boss Prigozhin
After seeming to have calmed down over early spring, the internal conflict between Wagner mercenary group boss Yevgeny Prigozhin and the Russian Defense Ministry has escalated dramatically. In the early morning of May 5, Prigozhin recorded a video in front of what he claimed to be the bodies of doz…
The Kyiv IndependentFrancis Farrell
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.