Polish regulator to appeal annulment of $6.3 billion fine imposed on Gazprom.

Poland's consumer rights watchdog, known as UOKiK, will appeal a court ruling that annulled fines imposed on Russian energy giant Gazprom and five other companies responsible for building the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, the Polish regulator said on Nov. 21.

"We are surprised by the judgment of the court," Tomasz Chrostny, the head of the watchdog, said in a statement. "We will ask for written reasons for the judgment, and then we will appeal against it."

In 2020 the regulator fined Gazprom over 29 billion zlotys ($6.33 billion) for building the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline without Warsaw's approval.

It also imposed a total fine of 234 million zlotys spread across five other companies financing the project.