Polish protesters lift blockade at a Ukraine border crossing

Polish protesters lifted their blockade at the Hrebenne-Rava-Ruska crossing on the Ukrainian border, Border Guard Service spokesperson Andrii Demchenko told Ukrainska Pravda on June 7.

The news comes only a few days after the protesters started the blockade of trucks at the checkpoint on June 4 over Ukrainian agricultural imports.

Polish farmers and truckers have intermittently protested at the Ukrainian border since last fall, but the previous wave of blockades largely ended in late April.

"Active movement of trucks in both directions effectively began at 1 a.m. Currently, all the checkpoints on the Polish border work as usual," Demchenko said.

Disputes over crop imports have soured the relationship between Warsaw and Kyiv.

Both countries are major agricultural producers, and Polish farmers have complained that Ukrainian products create uneven competition, especially since the EU lifted tariffs in 2022 after the full-scale Russian invasion.

Poland banned the import of several products from Ukraine, such as grain, corn, or rapeseed, in 2023, but the country's farmers continue to oppose other products flowing to Poland and the EU.