Polish farmers resumed blockade at a Ukrainian border crossing, Border Guard Service says

Polish protesters have resumed their blockade at the Rava-Ruska-Hrebenne border crossing due to Ukrainian agricultural imports, Ukraine's Border Guard Service said on June 4.

Polish farmers have intermittently protested at the Ukrainian border since last fall, but the most recent wave of blockades largely ended in late April.

The protesters are not allowing trucks to leave Ukraine. Cargo vehicles heading to Ukraine are allowed to enter by 12 trucks per 12 hours and by four trucks with humanitarian aid per hour, the Border Guard Service said.

The movement of other vehicles continues as usual.

"Representatives of Polish farmers demand reduced imports of Ukrainian crops to Polish territory from Ukraine," the Border Guard Service said on Telegram.

Disputes over crop imports have soured the relationship between Warsaw and Kyiv.

Both countries are major agricultural producers, and Polish farmers have complained that Ukrainian products create uneven competition, especially since the EU lifted tariffs in 2022 after the full-scale Russian invasion.

Poland banned the import of several products from Ukraine, such as grain, corn, or rapeseed, in 2023, but the country's farmers continue to oppose other products flowing to Poland and the EU.

Ukrainian and Polish officials have been holding talks on resolving the crisis.