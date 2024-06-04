Investigating sex war crimes — He came back
News Feed, Poland, Poland protests, Ukraine, Agriculture, Business
Polish farmers resumed blockade at a Ukrainian border crossing, Border Guard Service says

by Martin Fornusek June 4, 2024 12:40 PM 1 min read
Illustrative purposes only: Truck drivers queue for over 10 kilometers at the Rava-Ruska border checkpoint on the Ukrainian-Polish border on April 18, 2023. (Yuriy DyachshynAFP via Getty Images)
Polish protesters have resumed their blockade at the Rava-Ruska-Hrebenne border crossing due to Ukrainian agricultural imports, Ukraine's Border Guard Service said on June 4.

Polish farmers have intermittently protested at the Ukrainian border since last fall, but the most recent wave of blockades largely ended in late April.

The protesters are not allowing trucks to leave Ukraine. Cargo vehicles heading to Ukraine are allowed to enter by 12 trucks per 12 hours and by four trucks with humanitarian aid per hour, the Border Guard Service said.

The movement of other vehicles continues as usual.

"Representatives of Polish farmers demand reduced imports of Ukrainian crops to Polish territory from Ukraine," the Border Guard Service said on Telegram.

Disputes over crop imports have soured the relationship between Warsaw and Kyiv.

Both countries are major agricultural producers, and Polish farmers have complained that Ukrainian products create uneven competition, especially since the EU lifted tariffs in 2022 after the full-scale Russian invasion.

Poland banned the import of several products from Ukraine, such as grain, corn, or rapeseed, in 2023, but the country's farmers continue to oppose other products flowing to Poland and the EU.

Ukrainian and Polish officials have been holding talks on resolving the crisis.

Author: Martin Fornusek
4:48 AM

Russia’s FM Lavrov visiting Africa.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov arrived in Guinea on June 3 as part of his ongoing visits to West Africa. These visits come amid a backdrop of coups and rising discontent with traditional allies such as France and the United States, prompting some countries to shift their alliances towards Moscow.
1:55 AM

Russia attacks 7 communities in Sumy Oblast.

Russian forces struck seven communities in Ukraine's northeastern Sumy Oblast in 18 separate attacks throughout the day, the regional administration reported on June 3. No casualties were reported.
