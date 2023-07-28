Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Border Guards: Wagner being used to aggravate tense border situation, do not present threat to Ukraine

by Igor Kossov July 28, 2023 10:36 AM 1 min read
The Belarusian flag flies above tents at a newly-built camp on a site previously used by the Belarusian army that could potentially accommodate up to 5,000 Wagner troops, on July 07, 2023, 90 kilometers southeast of Minsk, near Tsel, Asipovichy District, Belarus. (Photo by Adam Berry/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Belarus is using Wagner forces to threaten and de-stabilize an already-tense situation but do not present a military threat to Ukraine, Border Guard Service spokesperson Andrii Demchenko said on Ukrainian television on July 28.    

According to Demchenko, though the Belarusian border is secure, Ukrainian intelligence is continuing to monitor the mercenaries for unusual activity.

The comments came as the 13th convoy of Wagner mercenaries arrived in Belarus, consisting of more than 80 vehicles, according to Belarusian monitoring group Belarusian Hayun.  

The vehicles include armored vehicles, fuel trucks, passenger buses, cargo trucks, pickups and passenger vehicles, among others.  The convoy also included a gray bus with the red and green crest of Lukashenko's Belarus.    

Over 5,000 Wagner mercenaries are believed to currently be in Belarus, transferring there after their short-lived mutiny against the Russian military in June.

Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko claimed that Wagner fighters are clamoring to attack Poland, a NATO member.

Poland to double the size of military in response to security threat
The size of the Polish military is being nearly doubled in response to the threat posed by Russia and Belarus, Polish deputy prime minister Yaroslav Kaczynski said during a visit to the town of Koden near the Belarusian border on July 27.
The Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent news desk
Author: Igor Kossov
Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
