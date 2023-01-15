Polish PM on Dnipro attack: Russia must be stopped now

This audio is created with AI assistance

Poland's Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki called on the world to act to "make (Russia) stop" after Russia's missile attack on an apartment building on Jan. 14 that killed more than 30 people.

"Russia intentionally keeps on committing war crimes against civilians. It’s inhuman. We need to act now and make them stop," Morawiecki wrote on Twitter.

On Jan. 14, Russia launched its deadliest attack on Dnipro since the start of the full-scale invasion, killing at least 30 people, including 15-year-old girl, and wounding 73.

The missile that hit the apartment was reportedly a Kh-22, 12-meter-long cruise missile designed in the Soviet Union in the 1960s initially as an anti-ship weapon and was fired from Russian Tu-22 strategic bomber above Kursk Oblast in western Russia.

The same missile was used by Russia to strike a shopping center in Kremenchuk on June 27 last year, in an attack that killed 20 people.