Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Polish MP claims he is 'political prisoner' after arrest on abuse of power charge

by Elsa Court January 10, 2024 6:43 PM 2 min read
Mariusz Kaminski, former Polish Minister of Internal Affairs in the PiS government and former head of the Central Anticorruption Bureau, on Dec. 20, 2023. (Wojtek Radwanski/AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Polish lawmaker Mariusz Kaminski claimed he is a "political prisoner" and will start a hunger strike on Jan. 10, the day after his dramatic arrest inside Poland's presidential palace.

The news comes after weeks of political turmoil between the right-wing Law and Justice (PiS) party and the current pro-EU coalition government, which is led by newly-elected Prime Minister Donald Tusk.

While in power between 2015 and 2023, PiS had been criticized both within Poland and in the EU for leading Poland towards an illiberal democracy, similar to Hungary, due to its control over state media and undermining judicial independence.

Kaminski, a former PiS interior minister, and Maciej Wasik, his former deputy, had been found guilty of abuse of power on Dec. 20, a charge related to their positions heading Poland's anti-corruption agency in 2007. Both were sentenced to two years in prison.  

The lawmakers and Polish President Andrzej Duda have said they do not recognize the court's ruling since they received a presidential pardon from Duda in 2015.

The legality of this pardon is disputed because it was given while the men were appealing their conviction, and therefore before a final decision on the case was made.

Polish police arrested the PiS lawmakers inside the presidential palace on Jan. 9. Shortly before their arrest, Kaminski told the press from inside the palace grounds that "a grim dictatorship is being created" and that there is a "very serious state crisis."

Tusk reacted at a press conference that the situation was "unbelievable." Interior Minister Marcin Kierwinsky posted on X that evening that "everyone is equal before the law."

"I want to say clearly that if a politician is in prison, it does not mean that he is a political prisoner," Deputy Justice Minister Maria Ejchart said on Jan. 10.

Duda announced on social media on Jan. 10 that he "will not rest" until the lawmakers are free and argued that his 2015 pardon was in line with the constitution.  

Opinion: What Donald Tusk’s return means for Poland
This week, Donald Tusk won a vote of confidence in Poland’s parliament to lead a new government as the country’s new prime minister, following a failed bid by the incumbent, Mateusz Morawiecki to remain in that role. The vote provoked a visibly nervous reaction from the leader
The Kyiv IndependentSławomir Sierakowski
Author: Elsa Court
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

5:10 PM

Zelensky: Ukraine needs more modern air defense systems.

Ukraine currently lacks the ability to produce its own modern air defense system, something that it desperately needs to protect its citizens from Russian strikes, President Volodymyr Zelensky said at a joint press conference with Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda in Vilnius on Jan. 10.
Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox

Ukraine news

Please, enter correct email address
2:27 PM

Media: Polish minister opposes extending EU free trade agreement with Ukraine.

In his letter, Polish Agriculture Minister Czeslaw Siekierski allegedly pointed out the "counterproductive effects" of the trade liberalization introduced in 2022. He emphasized that excessive imports are related not only to grain but "also sugar, poultry, eggs, soft fruit, and apple concentrate," RMF24 reported.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Story Studio J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.