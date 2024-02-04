Skip to content
Polish minister: Border inspections show excess import from Ukraine, need for stronger inspections

by The Kyiv Independent news desk February 4, 2024 11:18 PM 2 min read
Polish Agriculture Minister Czeslaw Siekierski walks through the parliament corridors ahead of the vote of confidence on Donald Tusk's government cabinet during a session at the parliament on Dec. 12, 2023, in Warsaw, Poland. (Omar Marques/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Inspections of agricultural goods at the Ukraine-Poland border show excess imports of goods and a need to strengthen veterinary inspections, the Polish Agricultural Minister Czesław Siekierski said on Feb. 4.

The excess goods included sugar, oil, and cereal products such as flour and cornmeal, according to the ministry's statement.

“It is also worrying that the final recipients of many deliveries are the Baltic countries - Lithuania and Latvia,” the statement said, noting that the goods could return to Poland.

Earlier in the day, Poland announced it was stepping up inspections of Ukrainian food products.  

Polish farmers announced a nationwide strike on Feb. 1 to block Ukrainian goods at the border, protesting what they say are an influx of cheap goods harming their domestic business.

Demonstrations by Polish farmers have taken place intermittently since spring 2023.

Siekierski has said he will try to stop further blockades by negotiation with the protesters.

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
