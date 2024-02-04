Polish minister: Border inspections show excess import from Ukraine, need for stronger inspections

This audio is created with AI assistance

Inspections of agricultural goods at the Ukraine-Poland border show excess imports of goods and a need to strengthen veterinary inspections, the Polish Agricultural Minister Czesław Siekierski said on Feb. 4.

The excess goods included sugar, oil, and cereal products such as flour and cornmeal, according to the ministry's statement.

“It is also worrying that the final recipients of many deliveries are the Baltic countries - Lithuania and Latvia,” the statement said, noting that the goods could return to Poland.

Earlier in the day, Poland announced it was stepping up inspections of Ukrainian food products.

Polish farmers announced a nationwide strike on Feb. 1 to block Ukrainian goods at the border, protesting what they say are an influx of cheap goods harming their domestic business.

Demonstrations by Polish farmers have taken place intermittently since spring 2023.

Siekierski has said he will try to stop further blockades by negotiation with the protesters.