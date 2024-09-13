Polish, Lithuanian FMs arrive in Kyiv

This audio is created with AI assistance

Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski and his Lithuanian counterpart Gabrielius Landsbergis arrived in Kyiv on Sept. 13.

Their arrival follows the visits of several other foreign leaders, some of whom arrived for the fourth Crimean Platform summit on Sept. 11.

"I am back in Kyiv because that's what friends are for," Landsbergis wrote on social media.

The Polish minister's visit comes amid discussions in Warsaw of the possibility of intercepting Russian aerial targets launched against Ukraine.

While Sikorski said that Poland has the legal right to shoot down stray Russian missiles and drones that enter Polish airspace, the country's government stressed these were merely his personal views that do not represent Warsaw's official policy.

Poland has yet to make a public decision on the matter, and there has been no indication that the Polish military attempted to intercept Russian projectiles.