The Kyiv Independent launches travel show
Dare to Ukraine logo Watch Now
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Lithuania, Poland, Ukraine, Radoslaw Sikorski, Gabrielius Landsbergis, War
Edit post

Polish, Lithuanian FMs arrive in Kyiv

by Kateryna Denisova September 13, 2024 12:10 PM 1 min read
Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis and Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski are holding a press conference in Warsaw, Poland, on March 20, 2024. (Foto Olimpik/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski and his Lithuanian counterpart Gabrielius Landsbergis arrived in Kyiv on Sept. 13.

Their arrival follows the visits of several other foreign leaders, some of whom arrived for the fourth Crimean Platform summit on Sept. 11.

"I am back in Kyiv because that's what friends are for," Landsbergis wrote on social media.

The Polish minister's visit comes amid discussions in Warsaw of the possibility of intercepting Russian aerial targets launched against Ukraine.

While Sikorski said that Poland has the legal right to shoot down stray Russian missiles and drones that enter Polish airspace, the country's government stressed these were merely his personal views that do not represent Warsaw's official policy.

Poland has yet to make a public decision on the matter, and there has been no indication that the Polish military attempted to intercept Russian projectiles.

Lithuanian FM: West ‘chose to be caught off guard’ by Russia’s invasion
Sitting on NATO’s eastern frontier, Lithuania has been punching above its weight when it comes to aiding Ukraine. Ranked among the top military donors in terms of GDP per capita, the country of 2.8 million has provided Ukraine with helicopters, drones, armored vehicles, and air defenses, not to men…
The Kyiv IndependentMartin Fornusek
Author: Kateryna Denisova
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

11:30 AM

Ukrainian pilots arrive in Romania for F-16 training.

Ukrainian pilots arrived in Romania to start training on Dutch aircraft at the Borcea air base "a few days ago," Digi24 news outlet reported on Sept. 12. They are now reportedly learning details about the F-16s on the ground.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion Contacts Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.