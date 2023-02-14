Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Polish defense minister: Western tanks will arrive in Ukraine by March

by The Kyiv Independent news desk February 14, 2023 8:04 PM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Leopard 2 tanks pledged by Western partners to Kyiv will begin arriving by March, Polish defense minister Mariusz Blaszczak said following the Ramstein format meeting of Ukraine's defense partners in Brussels on Feb. 14.

Germany is currently building a coalition of countries with Leopard tanks in their arsenal that already includes countries like Poland, Norway, Spain, and Canada. The Polish Defense Minister added that more countries have declared their participation in the coalition.

"We are working to ensure that Finland also provides these tanks. Today, the Finnish (defense) minister said he's very close to making a decision," said Blaszczak.

According to Blaszczak, Ukrainian soldiers currently undergoing training in Poland will be ready to operate Leopard 2 tanks by mid-March.

Speaking on Ukrainian television, German foreign minister said on Feb. 14 that the Ukrainian tank crews currently training on Leopard models in Germany "could return to Ukraine together with the tanks."

Poland was the first country to pledge Western-built tanks to Ukraine, soon followed by the U.K., after which Germany and other nations announced their own pledges.

Poland to deliver Leopard tanks to Ukraine
The Kyiv Independent
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
