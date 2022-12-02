Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Police detain people suspected of stealing Banksy graffiti in Kyiv Oblast

by The Kyiv Independent news desk December 2, 2022 6:09 PM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

The graffiti created by famous U.K. street artist Banksy in the town of Hostomel near Kyiv was cut down and taken away on Dec. 2, Ukrainska Pravda reported, citing the police.

The people who cut down the part of the wall insulation with the graffiti on it have reportedly been detained. They said they wanted to sell the artwork and transfer the money to Ukraine’s Armed Forces, according to the police.

The graffiti by Banksy on the wall of a severely damaged apartment building in Hostomel, Kyiv Oblast. (Instagram/Banksy)

The same wall on Dec. 2, right after a group of people cut the graffiti down, reportedly aiming to sell it. (Facebook/Serhiy Zhuk)

The Kyiv Oblast police opened an investigation into “deliberate destruction or damage to property.”

The police also told Ukrainska Pravda that local authorities hold responsibility for preserving and protecting such cultural objects.

Banksy confirmed to The Art Newspaper on Nov. 14 that he had created seven murals in various locations in Ukraine, including Kyiv and its satellite towns like Irpin and Borodianka.

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.