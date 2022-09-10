Police: 2 bodies with traces of torture exhumed in recently liberated village of Kharkiv Oblast

This audio is created with AI assistance

A resident of the village of Hrakove in the Chuhuivskyi district of Kharkiv Oblast told Kharkiv Oblast police that Russian occupiers forced him to bury the bodies of two men killed in March. When Ukraine's Armed Forces liberated the village on Sept. 7, the local man reported the incident to the police. The two found bodies are not locals and have gunshot wounds and traces of torture on their bodies, said Volodymyr Tymoshko, head of the Kharkiv Oblast police. The village was occupied on Feb. 25, according to Ukrainian media outlet Suspilne.