News Feed, Poland, Ukraine, Radoslaw Sikorski, Volodymyr Zelensky, Polish-Ukrainian relations
Edit post

Poland's Sikorski hits back at Zelensky's MiG-29 fighter jets criticism

by The Kyiv Independent news desk November 1, 2024 3:41 PM 2 min read
Radoslaw Sikorski, Poland's foreign minister, speaks during an interview in Washington, DC, US, on Friday, Sept. 20, 2024. (Ting Shen/Bloomberg via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Poland's Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski has responded to criticism from Ukraine over the slow supply of fighter jets, insisting on Nov. 1 his country has done more for Kyiv "than any other nation."

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Oct. 31 said Ukraine is still expecting to receive Soviet MiG-29 fighter jets from Poland.

"We agreed with NATO that they would provide them (Poland) with a police mission, just like our Baltic friends, who do not have their own planes but have such a mission," Zelensky said.

"We agreed on this, but after that, did Poland give us the planes? No. Was there another reason? Yes," he added without providing further details.

In response, Sikorski told Polish journalists that taking into account "military, financial, economic, humanitarian [assistance], and the assistance for Ukrainian refugees, Poland has done more for Ukraine in terms of GDP than any other nation."

He added there are "almost 300 of our tanks, a lot of heavy equipment, and planes across the eastern border."

"We're trying to help, but we're also a front-line country. Russia also threatens us, and not everything is possible," he added.

Poland has been one of the strongest supporters of Ukraine since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion in February 2022, providing billions of dollars in military, economic, and humanitarian aid and hosting millions of Ukrainian refugees.

The country has also been a vocal supporter of Ukraine on the world stage, campaigning for Ukraine to receive all the required weaponry to win the war that Russia had begun.

Yet, bilateral relations are far from perfect, with the two countries sharing long-standing grievances that are far from being resolved.

Poland-Ukraine relations deteriorate as historical grievances resurface, threatening to stall Kyiv's EU accession
The meeting between President Volodymyr Zelensky and Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski on Sept. 13 in Kyiv did not exactly go as planned. Sikorski demanded Ukraine finally allow the exhumation of the victims of the Volyn massacre in World War II and warned against expecting a quick EU acces…
The Kyiv IndependentDinara Khalilova
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
8:25 PM

Kyiv still waiting for MiG-29 fighter jets from Warsaw, Zelensky says.

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said in July that Warsaw may provide Kyiv with additional Soviet-made fighter jets if it can find a replacement. Following Zelensky's calls to speed up the transfer, Polish Defense Minister Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz said, "Poland makes decisions based on its security and has already done everything it can for Ukraine."
