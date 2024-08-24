Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Ukraine, Poland, Diplomacy, Ambassador, Kyiv, Polish-Ukrainian relations
Edit post

Poland to replace ambassador to Ukraine on Sep. 1

by Kateryna Hodunova August 25, 2024 12:13 AM 2 min read
Piotr Lukasiewicz will become the new Polish ambassador to Ukraine on Sep. 1.
Polish and Ukrainian flags in Warsaw. March 26, 2022. (STR/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.

Become a member Support us just once

Piotr Lukasiewicz will become the new Polish ambassador to Ukraine on Sep. 1, Polish news outlet RMF reported on Aug. 24, citing Polish Foreign Ministry spokesperson Pawel Wronski.

In March, the Polish Foreign Ministry announced that over 50 ambassadors would terminate their missions and that more than a dozen candidates submitted for approval by the previous ministry leadership would be withdrawn.

Lukasiewicz will replace Jaroslaw Guzy in Kyiv, appointed by the previous Polish government under Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki and started his tenure in December 2023.

Lukasiewicz is a political scientist, diplomat, and Polish Armed Forces reserve colonel. From 1995 to 2006, he worked on state security and counterterrorism issues. Lukasiewicz also participated in stabilization missions in Iraq in 2004 and 2005.

In 2006, he was deputy military attache in Islamabad, and in January 2007, Lukasiewicz became a colonel and the army attache in Afghanistan. He retired in 2012 with the rank of colonel before becoming ambassador to Afghanistan. The Polish diplomat completed his mission on Deс. 31, 2014.

According to Polish law, the president appoints and dismisses ambassadors.

Earlier, the head of the presidential cabinet, Marcin Mastalerek, said that Polish President Andrzej Duda would not agree with the mass dismissal of ambassadors "without specific grounds and reasons."

In early June, Duda assessed that the staffing of diplomatic missions was carried out in "the worst possible way," adding that he would not sign the appointment of some ambassadors. Particularly, Duda does not agree with the candidates of Bogdan Klich and Ryszard Schnepf.

Poland is one of Ukraine's most steadfast supporters. According to the Kiel Institute, Poland has allocated 4.3 billion euros ($4.8 billion) to Ukraine.

Polish President Duda, Lithuanian PM Simonyte make remarks from Kyiv on Independence Day
“I have never had, and do not have, the slightest doubt that, through their united efforts and struggle, the courageous Ukrainian people will uphold their independence,” said Polish President Andrzej Duda.
The Kyiv IndependentNate Ostiller
Author: Kateryna Hodunova
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion Contacts Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.