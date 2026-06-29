Poland signs $4.8 billion submarine deal with Sweden's Saab, deepens Baltic Sea defense cooperation

Swedish defense company Saab announced on June 29 that it had signed a 47 billion Swedish kronor ($4.83 billion) contract with Poland to supply three A26 submarines, as Poland and Sweden deepen defense cooperation under the Baltic Sea Pact.

"We are deeply honoured that Poland has chosen Saab's submarines to bolster its defence capabilities and strengthen the strategic partnership between our two nations. The three A26 submarines meet Poland's current and future defence requirements and will play a pivotal role in enhancing security in the Baltic Sea region," said Saab President and CEO Micael Johansson.

According to Saab, the A26 submarine was designed to operate in the demanding conditions of the Baltic Sea, with a focus on stealth and the ability to remain undetected. The contract also includes a weapons package, as well as training and support, with final deliveries scheduled for 2038.

Poland's purchase comes as European countries continue expanding their defense capabilities in response to Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine. Security in the Baltic Sea has become an increasingly important priority as airspace and maritime incidents have become more frequent during the war.

In addition to the submarine deal, Poland and Sweden agreed to deepen bilateral security and defense cooperation in the Baltic Sea region by launching the Baltic Sea Pact.

According to a statement from the Swedish government, the two countries are "key stakeholders in strengthening security and stability in the Baltic Sea region," united by shared values, common security interests, and their roles as NATO allies and European Union member states.

The statement described the pact as a response to the growing need for closer political coordination, stronger military cooperation, and deeper defense-industrial integration to strengthen deterrence, defense, and regional preparedness.

It also identified Russia as the primary long-term threat to the security of both countries and the Baltic Sea region.

"Through joint efforts and close cooperation with international partners and Allies, we are prepared to lead regional initiatives aimed at constraining Russia and curbing its space for malign actions," the statement said.

"Drawing on our combined political, security and defence strengths, we are well-positioned to enhance the security of the Baltic Sea region across the full spectrum of challenges."