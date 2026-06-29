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Ukraine, Denmark discuss drone deal, joint anti-ballistic capabilities

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by Lucy Pakhnyuk
Ukraine, Denmark discuss drone deal, joint anti-ballistic capabilities
President Volodymyr Zelensky greets Danish Defense Minister Jeppe Bruus in Kyiv on June 29, 2026 (President's Office).

Ukraine and Denmark discussed a potential drone cooperation agreement and expanded efforts to strengthen anti-ballistic capabilities during a June 29 meeting between President Volodymyr Zelensky and Danish Defense Minister Jeppe Bruus, who was visiting Ukraine for the first time since his appointment.

"We have discussed a major agreement — the Drone Deal," Zelensky said in a statement following the meeting. "I know that our teams have been working on it, and it is almost ready. I hope that in the near future, we will have the opportunity to sign this document."

According to the president's office, Zelensky and Bruus both supported concluding the drone deal as soon as possible.

Zelensky thanked Bruus and the Danish people for continued military and financial support throughout Russia's full-scale invasion, while Bruus reaffirmed that Denmark's new government will maintain its policy of strong support for Ukraine.

The two sides also discussed Denmark's upcoming 30th defense support package for Ukraine since the start of the war, along with cooperation on strengthening European anti-ballistic capabilities. Zelensky thanked Bruus for Denmark's engagement in the area.

Denmark has been a key ally of Ukraine throughout Russia's full-scale invasion, providing approximately 9.7 billion euros (about $10.6 billion) in military assistance and 1.1 billion euros (about $1.2 billion) in civilian support since 2022.

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UkraineDenmarkAid for UkraineMilitary aidEuropean alliesEU aidVolodymyr ZelenskyDefense IndustryDrone production
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Lucy Pakhnyuk

News Editor

Lucy Pakhnyuk is a North America-based news editor at the Kyiv Independent. She previously worked in international development, specializing in democracy, human rights, and governance across Eastern Europe and Eurasia. Her experience includes roles at international NGOs such as Internews, the National Democratic Institute, and Eurasia Foundation. She holds an M.A. in Russian, East European, and Eurasian Studies and a B.A. in Political Science from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign.

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