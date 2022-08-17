Poland slams Scholz's opposition to EU tourist visa ban for Russians

This audio is created with AI assistance

Polish Deputy Foreign Minister Marcin Przydacz said on Aug. 17 that he sees Berlin's position as an ignorant attempt to divide "good Russians and a bad tsar." Przydacz argued that there is "enormous support" for Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's policies among ordinary Russians. As calls for an EU-wide travel ban for Russian citizens are growing, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said he doesn't support such a coordinated approach to punish Moscow for the war in Ukraine because "this is not the war of the Russian people, but it is Putin’s war."