Ukraine celebrates New Year amid Russian drone attack (PHOTOS)
Ukrainians celebrate the New Year in front of Ukraine's main festive tree, installed on Sofiiska Square, as the air raid alarm sounds in Kyiv, Ukraine, on Dec. 31, 2023, amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine. (STR/NurPhoto/Getty Images)
Ukrainians navigated a spectrum of emotions as New Year's Eve unfolded, from taking part in joyous celebrations in central Kyiv to the somber aftermath of Russia's largest air attack since the start of the full-scale war a few days prior.
While some celebrated with their friends and family far from the front line, Ukrainian soldiers sought a few moments of quiet celebration in the country's east and south.
New Year's Eve and the early hours of New Year's Day unleashed another wave of Russian aggression against Ukrainian cities. Russia launched 90 Shahed drones against Ukraine overnight, 87 of which Ukrainian air defense successfully intercepted, according to the Air Force.
The determination of Ukraine's Armed Forces to safeguard the nation's people, sovereignty, and commitment to freedom was emphasized once again as Ukraine entered into yet another year of war in 2024.
Irynka Hromotska is a photo editor at The Kyiv Independent. She received her MA in photojournalism from the Missouri School of Journalism as a Fulbright student. Irynka previously curated the “Fighting for Dignity” exhibition, highlighting the resilience of Ukrainians, interned at the Magnum Foundation, worked with Magnum Photos and was an assistant photo editor for the FotoEvidence photo book “Ukraine: A War Crime.” Her photography has been featured in outlets like Radio Free Europe, Reuters, The New York Times, The Guardian and more.
In her role at Kyiv Independent, Irynka actively fosters relationships with photojournalists covering Ukraine, with a particular focus on promoting long-form visual storytelling. Read more
