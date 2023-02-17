Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Poland won't send F-16s to Ukraine, not against sending other jets

by The Kyiv Independent news desk February 17, 2023 11:03 PM 1 min read
Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki arrives at the European Council Meeting on Dec. 15, 2022, in Brussels, Belgium. (Pier Marco Tacca/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

During the Munich Security Conference on Feb. 17, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said Poland is not open to providing F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine. However, he expressed the country's willingness to collaborate with other NATO member states on providing alternative fighter jets.

Morawiecki attributed the reason behind this to Poland having "very few" F-16s in its arsenal.

He added that Poland had already sent 250 tanks to Ukraine and would provide another 60 modernized tanks and 14 Leopard-2 tanks.

Polish President Andrzej Duda said in an interview with Ukrinform on Feb. 17 that supplying Ukraine with MiG-29 aircraft was one alternative since they required less training.

"They would immediately strengthen Ukrainian defense, and this is very important. Of course, very few NATO countries have MiG aircraft. We have several of these planes, and we will consider the issue," he said.

Ukraine war latest: NATO to step up support for Ukraine ahead of counteroffensive
The Kyiv Independent
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
