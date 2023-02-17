Poland won't send F-16s to Ukraine, not against sending other jets

This audio is created with AI assistance

During the Munich Security Conference on Feb. 17, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said Poland is not open to providing F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine. However, he expressed the country's willingness to collaborate with other NATO member states on providing alternative fighter jets.

Morawiecki attributed the reason behind this to Poland having "very few" F-16s in its arsenal.

He added that Poland had already sent 250 tanks to Ukraine and would provide another 60 modernized tanks and 14 Leopard-2 tanks.

Polish President Andrzej Duda said in an interview with Ukrinform on Feb. 17 that supplying Ukraine with MiG-29 aircraft was one alternative since they required less training.

"They would immediately strengthen Ukrainian defense, and this is very important. Of course, very few NATO countries have MiG aircraft. We have several of these planes, and we will consider the issue," he said.