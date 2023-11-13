Poland deploys tank battalion near Belarus

This audio is created with AI assistance

The Polish government deployed a tank battalion to the village of Czartajew near the border with Belarus, the Polish Defense Ministry reported on Nov. 12.

"We are aware of the threats, Poland's Defense Minister Mariusz Błaszczak stated. "We are perfectly aware that the Kremlin rulers started the war because they want to rebuild the Russian Empire...Therefore, in order to prevent our homeland from being attacked, we are strengthening the Army...We are establishing new military units. This tank battalion here in Siemiatycze [Czartajew] will be equipped with K2 tanks."

Minister Błaszczak met with soldiers in the village of Czartajew to celebrate the deployment of the 1st Legions Infantry Division of the Polish army in Siemiatycze.

The formation of the 1st Infantry began in Sept. 2022 and will eventually include 12 military units. Poland's Defense Ministry expects more than 30,ooo soldiers in the new division to be equipped with K2 tanks, Abram tanks, K9 howitzers, and more.

According to the Ministry's report, "the most important task of the 1st Legions Infantry Division is to strengthen the defense of the eastern wall of the country."

While Poland has been one of Ukraine's biggest backers and a key partner since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion in February 2022, tensions have been rising between the two countries in recent months.

A dispute about grain exports emerged in September, after Poland, together with Slovakia and Hungary, announced they would implement their own bans on Ukrainian grain imports despite the European Commission's decision to end the embargo on Sept. 15.

The Commission had imposed a ban on sales of certain Ukrainian agricultural products in May in five EU countries that border Ukraine.

Earlier this week, Ukrainian President emphasized "the partnership between Ukraine and Poland "makes both of us and our entire Europe stronger."