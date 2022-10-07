Podolyak criticizes splitting of Nobel Peace Prize with Russian, Belarusian nominees

This audio is created with AI assistance

Mykhailo Podolyak, an advisor to the President’s Office, said the Norwegian Nobel Committee has an “interesting understanding of the word ‘peace,’” if it split the award with two countries that have attacked Ukraine. “Neither Russian nor Belarusian organizations were able to oppose this war,” he said. The 2022 Nobel Peace Prize was awarded to the Ukrainian human rights organization Center for Civil Liberties, Belarusian human rights advocate Ales Bialiatski, and the Russian human rights organization Memorial.