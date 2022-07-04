PM: Ukraine needs $750 billion for post-war recovery

This audio is created with AI assistance

In his address to the Ukraine Recovery Conference in Lugano, Switzerland, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said that the cost of the post-war recovery plan is estimated at $750 billion, adding that the main source of funding should be assets confiscated from Russia and its tycoons. According to various estimates, they amount to $300-500 billion. Loans and grants from allies and international organizations could cover the rest, as well as private sector investment, and contributions from individuals and companies, he said.