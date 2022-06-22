Pew Research Center: Perception of Putin lowest in 20 years.

This audio is created with AI assistance

The Pew Research Center, a U.S. think tank, said in its latest report published on June 22 that only 9% of respondents have confidence in Russia's dictator Vladimir Putin "to do the right thing in world affairs." Across 18 polled nations, a median of 90% say they do not have confidence in Putin. At the same time, median of 85% across 18 countries express an unfavorable opinion of Russia, with majorities in most nations saying they have a very unfavorable opinion of the country.