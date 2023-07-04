Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Lawmaker Serhii Alieksieiev released from custody on Hr 2.3 million bail

by Haley Zehrung July 5, 2023 1:43 AM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

A lawmaker from the political party European Solidarity Serhii Alieksieiev, who is suspected of fraud, was released from custody on a Hr 2.264 million ($71,000) bail, Alieksieiev told Ukrainian broadcaster Suspilne on July 4.

According to Alieksieiev's comment to Suspilne, the bail was posted on July 3, and he was released from custody on the afternoon of July 4.

"There is no case present... this is solely the foundation of an opposition MP. We will pursue either an acquittal or close the case completely," Alieksieiev told Suspilne.

Alieksieiev claimed prior to his hearing that he was framed. Fellow members of European Solidarity vouched for Alieksieiev's innocence and declared their willingness to post his bail.

The bail was initially set at Hr 10 million, and later decreased to Hr 2 million after the hearing in the Lychakiv District Court of Lviv.  Alieksieiev's case hearing began on July 1.

Alieksieiev was first charged on June 30. According to the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) Alieksieiev promised to help a foreigner avoid extradition for $50,000. He was caught exposed while receiving a sum of $30,000, after which he was informed of suspicion of fraud.

The punishment for his offense is up to 12 years in prison with confiscation of property.

Zelensky: Russia could blow up Zaporizhzhia plant after handing it to Ukraine
Russia could hand over the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant still mined, to blow it up remotely, President Volodymyr Zelensky told Spanish reporters on July 1.
The Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent news desk
Author: Haley Zehrung
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.