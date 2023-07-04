Lawmaker Serhii Alieksieiev released from custody on Hr 2.3 million bail

This audio is created with AI assistance

A lawmaker from the political party European Solidarity Serhii Alieksieiev, who is suspected of fraud, was released from custody on a Hr 2.264 million ($71,000) bail, Alieksieiev told Ukrainian broadcaster Suspilne on July 4.

According to Alieksieiev's comment to Suspilne, the bail was posted on July 3, and he was released from custody on the afternoon of July 4.

"There is no case present... this is solely the foundation of an opposition MP. We will pursue either an acquittal or close the case completely," Alieksieiev told Suspilne.

Alieksieiev claimed prior to his hearing that he was framed. Fellow members of European Solidarity vouched for Alieksieiev's innocence and declared their willingness to post his bail.

The bail was initially set at Hr 10 million, and later decreased to Hr 2 million after the hearing in the Lychakiv District Court of Lviv. Alieksieiev's case hearing began on July 1.

Alieksieiev was first charged on June 30. According to the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) Alieksieiev promised to help a foreigner avoid extradition for $50,000. He was caught exposed while receiving a sum of $30,000, after which he was informed of suspicion of fraud.

The punishment for his offense is up to 12 years in prison with confiscation of property.