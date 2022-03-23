Pentagon: Russian forces are short on food, fuel and winter gear.

This audio is created with AI assistance

A U.S. Department of Defense official said during a closed briefing at the Pentagon on March 22 that some Russian troops had been 'taken out of the fight' by frostbite due to a lack of warm clothes. The official also noted that Russian warships are running out of fuel. Nearly a month into the war, Russia's advance on Ukraine has appeared to largely stall across multiple fronts as it struggles to achieve significant military objectives.