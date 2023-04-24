National Resistance Center: Partisans destroy Russian checkpoint in occupied Kherson Oblast

This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukrainian partisans blew up a Russian checkpoint in occupied Kherson Oblast, the Ukrainian military's National Resistance Center reported on April 24.

According to the National Resistance Center, members of the Atesh partisan movement targeted a Russian checkpoint near the town of Oleshky with homemade explosives.

As a result of the attack, the Russian side suffered casualties, the report said.

The National Resistance Center also thanked local residents of the occupied territories for providing information on Russian occupying forces' movements and positions.

Ukrainian partisans have been working in the occupied territories of southern Ukraine targeting both logistics supply lines and political and military officials working on behalf of the Russian regime.