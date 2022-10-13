Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
Uncategorized
Edit post

Ukrainian MP: PACE recognizes Russian regime as 'terrorist'

by The Kyiv Independent news desk October 13, 2022 3:44 PM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

The Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) has adopted a resolution stating that the Russian regime is terrorist, according to lawmaker and member of the Ukrainian delegation to PACE Oleksii Honcharenko.

The resolution also declares the need to provide Ukraine with air defense systems and to create an international tribunal for Russian crimes; it calls the presence of Russia in the U.N. Security Council "illegal," according to Honcharenko.

Honcharenko added that 99 delegates had supported the resolution, and one had abstained from voting. PACE has become the first international organization to recognize Russia as a "terrorist state."

The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Kyiv Independent news desk
We are the news team of the Kyiv Independent. We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine. Feel free to contact us via email with feedback and news alerts.Read more
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

3:52 PM

UK accuses Russian FSB of multi-year campaign of cyber-attacks.

The U.K.'s National Cyber Security Center (NCSC) identified a likely Russian-controlled hacking group called Star Blizzard, whose cyber activities included phishing attacks on U.K. lawmakers, leaking of secret U.K.-U.S. trade documents, and hacking into the accounts of institutions and individuals from the U.K.'s civil society.
3:33 PM

US domestic political turmoil threatens to undermine support for Ukraine.

The Republican party has increasingly soured on continuing to support Ukraine, often citing economic reasons. However, what ultimately doomed the Dec. 6 vote was the mixing of U.S. aid to Ukraine with other political issues, namely domestic border security and the U.S. aid for longtime ally Israel.
Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.