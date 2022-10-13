Ukrainian MP: PACE recognizes Russian regime as 'terrorist'

This audio is created with AI assistance

The Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) has adopted a resolution stating that the Russian regime is terrorist, according to lawmaker and member of the Ukrainian delegation to PACE Oleksii Honcharenko.

The resolution also declares the need to provide Ukraine with air defense systems and to create an international tribunal for Russian crimes; it calls the presence of Russia in the U.N. Security Council "illegal," according to Honcharenko.

Honcharenko added that 99 delegates had supported the resolution, and one had abstained from voting. PACE has become the first international organization to recognize Russia as a "terrorist state."