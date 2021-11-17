Over 600,000 Ukrainians are late for second dose of Covid-19 vaccine

This audio is created with AI assistance

Health Minister Viktor Lyashko said that it was time for those with only one dose to get their second and urged them to hurry, as a single dose is not enough to protect against the disease.

According to the Health Ministry, almost 30% of Ukrainians have received the first vaccine dose, while 22% are fully vaccinated.

Ukrainians vaccinated with one dose qualify for a “yellow” vaccination card. In Kyiv, they can use public transportation but can’t visit restaurants or shopping malls.