Security experts appeal to US Congress to approve Ukraine aid bill

by Martin Fornusek December 18, 2023 8:31 PM 2 min read
The U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C. on Dec. 13, 2023. (Jemal Countess/Getty Images for Congressional Integrity Project)
Over 40 members of the Alphen Group, an international association of security experts, appealed to U.S. Congress to approve the funding request that includes aid for Ukraine in a letter published on the organization's website on Dec. 18.

A $111-billion bill proposed by U.S. President Joe Biden's Administration that contains over $60 billion for Ukraine has so far failed to pass Congress due to opposition by the Republican Party.

Republican Senators blocked the bill during the Dec. 6 vote, insisting on tougher security measures on the U.S.-Mexico border.

"Ukraine's fight is not only in defense of its own sovereignty and territory but also on behalf of the West, its values and way of life, which Russia seeks to replace with an international system more welcoming for dictatorships," the experts wrote in the letter address to both Republican and Democratic lawmakers.

"The United States and its allies must help Ukraine prevent Russia from winning a victory that would both be disastrous for the people and country of Ukraine and threaten the future security of the United States and its allies."

Kyiv's Western allies "must convince Putin that time is not on his side" through combined European and American assistance, the letter read.

"Failure of the United States to lead would create conditions for a Russian victory."

The experts stressed that Washington must accelerate the delivery of fighter aircraft and long-range artillery to Ukraine. If implemented beginning in early 2024, Ukraine can be equipped with the capabilities it needs to succeed by year's end, the authors of the letter believe.

According to the Alphen Group's members, Ukraine's victory would have a global effect and discourage other "aggressive and authoritarian regimes" like China, North Korea, or Iran.

"For these reasons, we urge Members of Congress of both parties to recognize the critical importance of maintaining and increasing support for Ukraine, on behalf of U.S. interests and those of the international system more broadly."

Although Biden urged Congress to pass the funding before the upcoming holidays, Republican Senator Lindsey Graham said on Dec. 17 that the deal before the end of the year is unlikely.

Author: Martin Fornusek
1:07 PM

Ukraine to prioritize restoring air travel.

Ukraine is working with its partners to restore air travel as quickly as possible, Deputy Head of the Presidential Office Rostyslav Shurma said at a panel discussion at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, on Jan. 18.
7:31 AM

Ukraine indicts pro-Russian former prime minister.

Ukraine's former Prime Minister Mykola Azarov has been indicted on charges of justifying Russia's invasion and advocating for the overthrow of the Ukrainian constitution, the Prosecutor General's Office announced on Jan. 18. The Prosecutor General's Office blurred the image of the accused, with Ukrainian media confirming it was Azarov who was indicted.
