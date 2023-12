This audio is created with AI assistance

According to data analyzed by Kyiv School of Economics, at least 1,037 western companies have left Russia. As of May 29, companies that declared a complete withdrawal from Russia had $32.5 billion in revenues and $19.9 billion in capital. More than half (50.2%) of foreign companies have already announced their withdrawal from the Russian market, 21.2% have reduced current operations and hold off new investments, but another 28.6% remain in the country.