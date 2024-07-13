Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, Hungary, Ukraine, NATO, Viktor Orban, Volodymyr Zelensky, NATO summit, U.S.
Edit post

Bloomberg: Orban spoke against Ukraine's NATO membership during meeting with Zelensky in Washington

by Dominic Culverwell and The Kyiv Independent news desk July 14, 2024 12:46 AM 2 min read
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban and Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky at a press conference in Kyiv on July 2, 2024. (Presidential Office)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.

Become a member Support us just once

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban spoke against Ukraine’s NATO’s membership during a plenary meeting with President Volodymyr Zelensky at the Alliance’s Washington Summit, Bloomberg reported on July 13.

Orban refused to back military support for Ukraine during the summit on July 11 and suggested that Kyiv should not join the alliance, according to Bloomberg’s sources. The comment sparked backlash from other leaders.

Budapest has repeatedly opposed Ukraine's accession to NATO and the EU, sanctions on Russia, undermined Western aid efforts for Ukraine, and maintained close relations with Moscow throughout the full-scale war.

Orban met Zelensky in Kyiv at the start of July after taking over the rotating presidency on July 1. He urged the Ukrainian president to consider a ceasefire to "speed up peace talks.”

The talks were billed as an important step toward solving long-standing problems between the two leaders. But Zelensky dismissed the proposal and stuck to Kyiv’s own peace plan.

Orban angered many in the EU after meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin on July 5 to discuss the invasion of Ukraine. He said that Ukraine and Russia's stances on the war and prospects for peace are "very far apart."

Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson said the trip was "an insult to the Ukrainian people’s fight for their freedom.

The EU has distanced itself from Orban's venture, saying he does not represent the European bloc despite Hungary's presidency of the Council of the EU.

The Hungarian leader then visited China and met with former U.S. President Donald Trump in Florida on July 12. After the meeting, he wrote on X that Trump will “solve” the war.

Orban’s ‘peace missions’ have caused outrage in the EU, undisclosed European diplomats told the media following a meeting in Brussels on July 10. While no decision was taken on how to prevent such ventures in the future, "there will be follow-ups," said Rikard Jozwiak, Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty's Brussels correspondent.

Zelensky repudiates Orban, says ‘only strong alliances’ can be mediators between Russia, Ukraine
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban visited Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow on July 5, just days after meeting President Volodymyr Zelensky in Kyiv.
The Kyiv IndependentNate Ostiller
Authors: Dominic Culverwell, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

10:47 PM

Kremlin spokesman threatens Europe over decision to host US missiles.

"Our country is in the crosshairs of American missiles located in Europe. We've been through all this before," he said in an interview with Russian TV propagandist Pavel Zarubin. "We have enough potential to deter these missiles. But the capitals of these states are potential victims."
9:18 PM

Chief emergency worker among two killed in Kharkiv Oblast.

Half an hour after emergency workers arrived at the scene, Russian troops launched a second attack on the same location, Artem Kostyria, head of the State Emergency Situations Service's branch in Kharkiv Oblast, and police sergeant Oleksiy Koshchii.
Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
5:24 PM

Russian kamikaze drone flies deep inside Belarus, whereabouts unknown.

The Belarusian Hajun monitoring group reported it had flown 250 kilometers "over Gomel and Zhlobyn, entered the Mogilev region, and then the Minsk region." It also said a Belarusian Mi-24 helicopter and Su-30 fighter jet were scrambled to intercept the drone before it "presumably flew to Vitebsk."
3:37 PM

US developing new 'extended-range' missile for Ukraine's Air Force.

The new weapon to be developed is an Extended-Range Attack Munition (ERAM), that aims to be a low-cost, quick to produce air-launched missile with a range of around 460 kilometers. The manufacture of the weapon is intended to begin no later than two years after the awarding of the contract and up to 1,000 are to be produced each year.
3:19 PM
Video

Children's theater goes underground in Kharkiv

In the heart of Kharkiv, Kharkiv Theater for Children and Youth performs in bomb shelters under constant threats of Russian attacks. The Kyiv Independent visited one of the theater's performances in late June to meet the dedicated actors and their no less dedicated audience.
10:46 AM

Poland considers downing Russian missiles over Ukraine, FM says.

Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski said the problem for Warsaw is that once downed, the debris could pose a threat to Poles and the country's property. "At this stage, this is an idea. What our agreement said is we will explore this idea," he added.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.