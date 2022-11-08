Ombudsman: Russia’s war has killed nearly 8,000 civilians in Ukraine, including 430 children

This audio is created with AI assistance

Since the beginning of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, 7,938 civilians, including 430 children, have been killed, and 10,897 have been injured, according to Dmytro Lubinets, the Ukrainian parliament’s Commissioner for Human Rights.

Russia has also forcibly deported at least 10,570 Ukrainian children, and 260 kids are considered missing as a result of the hostilities, Lubinets said on Nov. 8.

Russia’s all-out war has left 14 million people homeless; 6.2 million Ukrainian citizens became internally displaced, and 11.7 million fled the war abroad, according to Lubinets.

Due to continuous Russian strikes on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure, which started in early October, 1.4 million Ukrainians remain without water supply, while 4.6 million have restricted access to it, Lubinets added.

