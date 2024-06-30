Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, Ukraine, Russian captivity, Civilians, Russia, Dmytro Lubinets, Prisoner exchange, Pope Francis
Edit post

Ombudsman: More than 14,000 Ukrainian civilians in Russian captivity

by The Kyiv Independent news desk June 30, 2024 8:31 PM 2 min read
Ten people were freed from Russian captivity on June 28, 2024. (Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.

Become a member Support us just once

More than 14,000 Ukrainian civilians are being held in Russian captivity, Ukraine's Chief Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets said on June 29.

Among the three categories of Ukrainians held by Russians – children, prisoners of war, and civilians – the return of civilians is "the most complicated," Lubinets said, because Ukraine does not have the option to carry out exchanges and there is no legal process for their return.

His remarks were reported by the Interfax Ukraine news agency.

Lubinets also noted that Ukraine continues to work on the return of 20,000 children and "tens of thousands" of Ukrainians who are considered missing.

Lubinets was commenting on the recent return of 10 civilians held in Russian captivity, including a Crimean Tatar activist and two priests of the Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church.

He also noted that this was the first instance in which the Vatican partipated in efforts to return adult Ukrainians held in captivity. Previously, the Vatican had only assisted in efforts to return Ukrainian children.

"Until now, they (the Vatican) had helped us with the return of Ukrainian children. We are in direct communication with them. I hope this return will be a new beginning... Perhaps a new channel of communication has finally opened," Lubinets said.

The release was part of a prisoner exchange that began on June 25, the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War reported. On June 25, 90 Ukrainian soldiers were brought back from Russian captivity.

As of June 28, 3,310 Ukrainians have been freed from Russian captivity.

Kyiv aims to conduct an all-for-all prisoner exchange, which was one of the subjects at Ukraine's peace summit in Switzerland in mid-June.

‘You stay because you’re needed.’ Foreigners volunteering in wartime Ukraine (Photos)
Since the beginning of Russia’s full-scale invasion, volunteers from around the world have come to Ukraine to support the country’s struggle. They have not only joined the foreign battalions to fight on the front line but have also helped various volunteer initiatives: from weaving camouflage nets f…
The Kyiv IndependentOleh Tymoshenko
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Before you skip this banner, we want to tell you something…

The Kyiv Independent doesn’t depend on a wealthy owner or an oligarch — in 2023, 80% of our revenue was from reader contributions. It’s thanks to them that we don’t have to rely on a single owner.

Support us now and help maintain our independent model and keep our articles free for everyone. Your contributions allow us to cover journalists’ salaries, report from the front lines, and fund projects like our War Crimes Investigations Unit.

visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

4:34 PM

Ukrainian border guards attacked near Romanian border.

Border guards in western Ukraine were forced to defend themselves against an attack by two armed men, killing one of the assailants and injuring the other, State Border Guard Service spokesperson Andrii Demchenko told Ukrainska Pravda on June 30.
Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
2:43 AM

3 injured in Russian attack on Kharkiv Oblast.

On June 29, Russian troops attacked the city of Derhachi in the Kharkiv Oblast, injuring three people, according to Viacheslav Zadorenko, head of the Derhachi military administration.
12:19 AM

Polish foreign minister proposes seizing $321 billion in frozen Russian assets.

"We need to re-learn how to champion the escalation game," Sikorsky said during a lecture at the Ditchley Foundation in the U.K. "(Russian dictator Vladimir) Putin has already written them (the frozen assets) off, he does not expect to get them back. But he also doesn’t think we have the fortitude to take hold of them either. So far, we have proven him right."
8:49 PM

Kuleba meets Armenian minister as Yerevan drifts away from Moscow.

Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba and his Armenian counterpart Ararat Mirzoyan discussed the security situation in Europe and the South Caucasus. The two also focused on ways to deepen bilateral ties and international cooperation between nations, "particularly in light of Ukraine’s future EU membership."
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.