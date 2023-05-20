Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Ombudsman: Ukrainians who took Russian passports under pressure will not be punished

by The Kyiv Independent news desk May 20, 2023 2:06 PM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine's authorities will not persecute people from occupied territories who accepted Russian passports under duress.

"If you cannot leave for various reasons, and in order to survive, you are forced to get a Russian passport – take it and survive," Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets said on TV.

"There is not a single person who would be punished simply for having a Russian passport. For participation in (the occupation regime) authorities, for compiling lists of Ukrainian activists, Ukrainian children for deportation – for this we will punish," he added.

Already in April, the ombudsman advised Ukrainians living under occupation to take Russian passports if it means their survival.

Russian occupation authorities are conducting "passportisation" process in conquered territories, threatening or bribing Ukrainian citizens to accept Russian passports.

Those who decline are threatened with deportation or mobilization.

The goal is to artificially Russify the occupied territories.

