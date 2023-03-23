Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
Ombudsman: 2 more children returned from occupied territories

by Dinara Khalilova March 24, 2023 12:25 AM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

A 9-year-old girl and a 16-year-old boy were returned to their family on the Ukrainian-controlled territory, ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets reported on March 23.

According to Lubinets, a request to return the children from the Russian-occupied territories came from a woman who was previously in Russian captivity.

Lubinets called on relatives and guardians whose children are now in Russia or on the occupied territory to contact the Commissioner's Office to request the return.

More than 16,000 Ukrainian children are confirmed to have been deported by Russia since the start of the full-scale invasion, according to the government website Children of War.

On the same day, the ombudsman said on national television that the real number of Ukrainian children forcibly taken by Russian troops could be "tens, or even hundreds of thousands."

Lubinets said, cited by Ukrinform news outlet, that the international law considered forced deportation only when Ukrainian children were transported across the Ukrainian-Russian border.

"Even if they were forcibly taken to (Russian-occupied) Crimea, the International Criminal Court would not interpret it as deportation because Crimea is Ukraine, but as soon as they cross the border, due to the actions of the Russian military or the occupying authorities, the deportation process begins," the Ukrainian ombudsman explained.

According to Lubinets, it is easier to negotiate with Russia regarding children in the Russian-occupied territories of Ukraine than those taken to Russia.

"They understand that every returned child is an additional witness to the war crime of forced deportation of Ukrainian children. This process is slow and difficult," he added.

Ukraine has so far managed to return over 300 Ukrainian children forcibly relocated by Russia, according to Lubinets, and the process is ongoing.

CNN: ICC prosecutor says Russia treats children like 'spoils of war'
The Kyiv Independent
Author: Dinara Khalilova
Support independent journalism in Ukraine.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
MORE NEWS

