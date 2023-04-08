Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
Officials: Russia hits Zaporizhzhia Oblast with missiles, injures 1

by The Kyiv Independent news desk April 8, 2023 2:02 PM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces on April 8 attacked civilians in the front-line towns of Huliaipole and Orikhiv, in southeastern Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

One civilian was wounded, Governor Yurii Melashko said. The 57-year-old man has been hospitalized, the governor added.

Soon after, President's Office Head Andriy Yermak said Russian forces struck the region with two missiles. Yermak hasn’t specified what kind of missiles Russia launched against the area.

Orikhiv is located 60 kilometers southeast of Zaporizhzhia and only a few kilometers from the Russian positions in the south. Huliaipole stands 18 kilometers east of Orikhiv.

Because of the proximity of Russian troops and the number of attacks, the air raid sirens are of no use in both towns.

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
