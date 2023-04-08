Officials: Russia hits Zaporizhzhia Oblast with missiles, injures 1

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces on April 8 attacked civilians in the front-line towns of Huliaipole and Orikhiv, in southeastern Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

One civilian was wounded, Governor Yurii Melashko said. The 57-year-old man has been hospitalized, the governor added.

Soon after, President's Office Head Andriy Yermak said Russian forces struck the region with two missiles. Yermak hasn’t specified what kind of missiles Russia launched against the area.

Orikhiv is located 60 kilometers southeast of Zaporizhzhia and only a few kilometers from the Russian positions in the south. Huliaipole stands 18 kilometers east of Orikhiv.

Because of the proximity of Russian troops and the number of attacks, the air raid sirens are of no use in both towns.