Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Officials: 5 killed in Russian attacks on 7 regions in Ukraine over Feb. 4

by The Kyiv Independent news desk February 5, 2023 11:33 AM 2 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian attacks were reported in seven out of Ukraine's 25 regions over Feb. 4, hitting Dnipropetrovsk, Donetsk, Luhansk, Kharkiv, Kherson, Mykolaiv, and Zaporizhzhia oblasts with artillery and missiles.

According to the regional governors and officials, at least five civilians were killed and 12 injured.

In the eastern Donetsk Oblast, Russian forces killed four people on Feb. 4, including three in Bakhmut, and one in Yampil, the regional governor Pavlo Kyrylenko reported.

Kyrylenko said that a total of 11 people were injured by Russian attacks across the oblast.

In addition, two Russian missiles struck the city of Druzhkivka on Feb. 5, injuring at least five civilians.

According to the report, four residential buildings and the kindergarten were damaged.The rescue operation is ongoing, Kyrylenko said.

Hostilities in eastern Luhansk Oblast are ongoing, according to oblast governor Serhiy Haidai.

Haidai declined Russian claims of the capture Bilohorivka, a town near occupied Lysychansk located near the administrative border with Donetsk Oblast.

No casualties were reported in the region.Russian forces attacked northeastern Kharkiv Oblast with artillery and mortars, damaging houses and a hospital, Governor Oleh Syniehubov said. No casualties were reported in the region.

Russian troops attacked settlements and Ukrainian military positions in southeastern Zaporizhzhia Oblast 127 times with artillery and tanks, damaging houses, according to acting Zaporizhzhia Mayor Anatolii Kurtiev.

In southern Kherson Oblast, one person was killed and another injured as Russian forces attacked the region 60 times over the past day. Russian troops used multiple rocket launch systems, artillery, mortars, tanks, armored fighting vehicles and anti-tank missile systems, the Kherson Oblast military administration reported.

According to the report, Russian forces hit the city of Kherson six times, damaging houses.

In the southern Mykolaiv Oblast, Russian forces attacked the region with artillery, according to oblast governor Vitaliy Kim. No casualties were reported over Feb. 4.

Russian troops shelled the communities of Marhanets and Chervonohryhorivka in eastern Dnipropetrovsk Oblast on Feb. 4, Yevhen Yevtushenko, the head of the Nikopolskyi District administration, said. No casualties were reported.

One night in Bakhmut: Civilians wait for the end as Russia draws closer
The Kyiv Independent
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.