Official: Ukrainian troops advance south of Bakhmut

by The Kyiv Independent news desk July 9, 2023 11:38 PM 1 min read
Ukrainian soldier covers his ears during the shooting from 82mm mortar in the front-line positions near Toresk, in Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine, on June 27, 2023. (Photo by Wojciech Grzedzinski/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukrainian troops advanced on July 9 on the southern flank near the town of Bakhmut in Donetsk Oblast, Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Maliar said.

She added that the situation on the northern flank near Bakhmut had not changed.

At the same time, fierce battles continue in the Melitopol and Berdyansk directions in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, she said.

According to Maliar, Ukrainian troops are conducting aerial reconnaissance, demining liberated territories and shelling Russian positions with artillery.

Ukraine war latest: Azovstal defenders return home as Ukraine marks 500 days of full-scale war
Key developments on July 8-9 * Azovstal defenders return home from Turkey * Military reports Ukrainian forces advancing near Bakhmut * Russian attack kills 9 civilians in Lyman, Donetsk Oblast * Kuleba: Ukraine’s path toward NATO ‘to become shorter’ after summit * Duda makes surprise visit to…
The Kyiv IndependentDaria Shulzhenko

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
MORE NEWS

