Official: Ukrainian troops advance south of Bakhmut

Ukrainian troops advanced on July 9 on the southern flank near the town of Bakhmut in Donetsk Oblast, Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Maliar said.

She added that the situation on the northern flank near Bakhmut had not changed.

At the same time, fierce battles continue in the Melitopol and Berdyansk directions in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, she said.

According to Maliar, Ukrainian troops are conducting aerial reconnaissance, demining liberated territories and shelling Russian positions with artillery.