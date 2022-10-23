Official: Russians abduct 12 children with disabilities from Kherson Oblast.

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian illegal occupation authorities in Kherson Oblast are kidnapping children with disabilities from Oleshky boarding school and transporting them to a psychiatric hospital in occupied Crimea, President Volodymyr Zelensky's chief of staff Andriy Yermak said.

Yermak said there were 82 children at the boarding school.

On Oct. 22, Russian forces kidnapped 46 children under five years of age from the Kherson Regional Children's Home and brought them to Russian-occupied Simferopol in Crimea, Kherson Oblast Governor Yaroslav Yanushevych said.

Amid a Ukrainian counteroffensive in Kherson Oblast, Russia has begun actively deporting more locals to Russian-occupied Crimea or neighboring Russian regions.

According to Russian state news agency, Russia has transported 4.6 million Ukrainians, including 690,000, to Crimea and Russia.