Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Local official: Russian troops shell liberated Kherson 17 times on Nov. 24

by The Kyiv Independent news desk November 24, 2022 6:11 PM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia’s attacks on the liberated southern city of Kherson on Nov. 24 left one civilian injured, according to Halyna Luhova, head of Kherson City Council.

In the last four days, Russian forces shelled the city 62 times, according to Luhova.

Russian troops have repeatedly shelled the city on Nov. 21-22, targeting civilian infrastructure, according to the reports of local officials. The Kyiv Independent journalists on the ground confirmed hearing frequent sound of shelling in the city.

Ukraine’s Armed Forces liberated the city of Kherson on Nov. 11 after eight months of Russian occupation.

Kherson chronicle: From quick fall to liberation
The Kyiv Independent
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
US domestic political turmoil threatens to undermine support for Ukraine.

The Republican party has increasingly soured on continuing to support Ukraine, often citing economic reasons. However, what ultimately doomed the Dec. 6 vote was the mixing of U.S. aid to Ukraine with other political issues, namely domestic border security and the U.S. aid for longtime ally Israel.
