Governor: 10 people injured in Russian missile strike on residential building in Dnipro

by The Kyiv Independent news desk January 14, 2023 4:40 PM 1 min read
A nine-story residential building on fire after it was hit by a Russian missile strike in the afternoon of Jan. 14, 2022. (Kyrylo Tymoshenko/Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Governor Valentyn Reznichenko reported that 10 people had been injured by a Russian missile strike on a nine-story apartment building in Dnipro on Jan. 14.

Two children are among the wounded, according to the official, and three are in critical condition. All of them were hospitalized, he added.

Earlier in the day, Kyrylo Tymoshenko, deputy head of the President’s Office, published photos of a severely damaged residential building in Dnipro, a city in the central-east of Ukraine, saying that there are people under the rubble.

Tymoshenko later reported that 15 people had been rescued at the site.

The building was hit during Russia's another large-scale attack on Ukraine.

Explosions were reported in at least 10 Ukrainian oblasts during the mass missile strike on Ukraine's critical infrastructure in the afternoon of Jan. 14. Local authorities in Lviv and Kharkiv oblasts reported that some critical infrastructure was hit by the attack. Emergency power cut-offs were introduced in multiple regions shortly after. The casualties and level of damage are yet to be determined across Ukraine.

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
