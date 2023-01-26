Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Kyiv Independent's War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Official: Russian missile attack kills 1, injures 4 in Kherson Oblast.

by The Kyiv Independent news desk January 26, 2023 8:14 PM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

A Russian missile hit a village council building in Kochubeivka, Kherson Oblast, killing one person on Jan. 26, Oleksandr Vilkul, the head of the military administration of Kryvyi Rih, said.

The attack also injured four people, Vilkul said, adding that they have “already been evacuated to hospitals in Kryvyi Rih.”

Among them is the head of the Kochubeivka community, according to Vilkul.

Earlier in the day, Russian forces hit 11 Ukrainian regions with missiles and drones, damaging 35 buildings, the State Emergency Service's spokesman Oleksandr Khorunzhy said.

The attack killed 11 people and wounded 11 more across the country, Khorunzhy said.

According to Valeriy Zaluzhny, commander-in-chief of Ukraine's Armed Forces, Russia launched 55 missiles at Ukraine on the morning of Jan. 26, and 47 of them were downed by Ukrainian air defense.

On Jan. 25, Russian shelling of Kherson Oblast killed two people and injured three others, according to the Kherson Regional Administration.

The Russian army has been shelling the Ukrainian-held part of Kherson Oblast daily.

Ukrainian forces liberated Kherson and the western bank of the Dnipro River in Kherson Oblast on Nov. 11 after eight months of Russian occupation.

Dispatch from Kherson: Celebrating locals share stories, welcome Zelensky
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
