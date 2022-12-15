Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Official: Russian attacks on Kherson kill 2 people, injure 2

by The Kyiv Independent news desk December 15, 2022 1:37 PM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

On the morning of Dec. 15, Russian forces struck central Kherson, killing two people, reported Deputy Head of the President’s Office Kyrylo Tymoshenko.

The attacks hit a medical and humanitarian aid point, where two additional people were wounded, Suspilne reported, citing an unnamed employee working with a regional center for emergency and disaster medicine.

Earlier, Kherson Oblast Governor Yaroslav Yanushevych reported that Russian forces struck the region 86 times with artillery, MLRS, tanks, mortars, and drones on Dec. 14.

The attacks killed three people, including an eight-year-old boy, and injured 13 people, according to the governor.

Russian troops have regularly shelled Kherson and other settlements in the region following the city’s liberation by Ukrainian forces.

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.