Official: Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia damages homes, educational facilities

Russian forces hit the southeastern city of Zaporizhzhia on Aug. 18, damaging three apartment buildings and two educational facilities, reported acting mayor Anatolii Kurtiev.

The information on possible victims is still being determined, Kurtiev said on Telegram.

In the apartment buildings, a number of windows were smashed due to the blast wave, added Kurtiev. Local services are still establishing the extent of the damage.

The Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration clarified that it was a missile strike.

Russia launched 79 attacks against 20 settlements in Zaporizhzhia Oblast on Aug. 17, according to the regional administration.

The authorities said they had received 22 reports on the destruction of houses, outbuildings, and infrastructure facilities.