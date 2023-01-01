Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Official: Russian attack kills 1 in liberated Kherson overnight on Jan. 1.

by The Kyiv Independent news desk January 1, 2023 2:25 PM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

A Russian attack killed one person in Kherson overnight on Jan. 1, according to Kyrylo Tymoshenko, a deputy head of the President's Office.

The attack also injured one person and damaged a local children's hospital, he said.

Russian troops hit the city seven times and “over 700 windows were broken,” Tymoshenko added.

Russia has stepped up its shelling of the liberated parts of Kherson Oblast since its withdrawal from Kherson in early November.

On Dec. 31, Russia launched a fresh barrage of missiles across Ukraine, killing two people and wounding over 30.

Multiple regions were targeted during the coordinated strike as Russian missiles slammed into civilian areas in Ukraine's center, south, east, and west.

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.